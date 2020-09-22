|
HANLON, Hazel Jean (nee Johns). Born March 4, 1926. Passed away peacefully on September 21, 2020 at Middlemore Hospital. Adored life long love of Brian. Beloved Mother of Mark, Lesley and Michelle and Mother-in-law of Janet, Leo and Robbie. A service will be held at 1pm, Thursday September 24 at Manukau Memorial Gardens, 361 Puhinui Road, Papatoetoe. In lieu of flowers the family would be grateful for donations to Middlemore Hospital, Middlemorefoundation.org.nz /donate
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 22, 2020