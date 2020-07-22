|
SINCLAIR, Hazel Esther (nee Cleary). Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on 20 July 2020 in her 98th year. Loved wife of the late John. Loved mother of Rhonda and son-in-law Brian. Rest in peace Mum, you'll always be remembered. Grateful thanks to all the wonderful staff and her many friends at Elizabeth Knox Rest Home. In keeping with Hazel's wishes, a private cremation has been held. All communication to 11 Weaver Ave, Epsom, Auckland 1023.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2020