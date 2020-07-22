Home

POWERED BY

Services
Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel SINCLAIR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Esther (Cleary) SINCLAIR

Add a Memory
Hazel Esther (Cleary) SINCLAIR Notice
SINCLAIR, Hazel Esther (nee Cleary). Passed away peacefully with her family by her side on 20 July 2020 in her 98th year. Loved wife of the late John. Loved mother of Rhonda and son-in-law Brian. Rest in peace Mum, you'll always be remembered. Grateful thanks to all the wonderful staff and her many friends at Elizabeth Knox Rest Home. In keeping with Hazel's wishes, a private cremation has been held. All communication to 11 Weaver Ave, Epsom, Auckland 1023.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -