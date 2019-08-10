|
FLEMING, Hazel Ella (nee Foster). On 8th August, 2019, Hazel, who was 104 years old, went to be with the Saviour she loved. She will be missed by her children, Basil and Margaret, Robbie and Bev, Cedric and Bev, Glenys and Rod McIntosh and Mike and Janet, along with her many grandchildren, great-grandchildren and one great-great grandchild. Her funeral will be held at Totara North Bible Chapel on Monday 12th August at 10.30am followed by burial at Totara North Cemetery.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2019