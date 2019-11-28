Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
150 Central Park Drv
Auckland, Auckland
09 835 3557
Celebration of Life
Monday, Dec. 2, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Davis Funeral Home
150 Central Park Drv
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hazel TARR
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hazel Dorothy TARR

Add a Memory
Hazel Dorothy TARR Notice
TARR, Hazel Dorothy. Passed away at St Margaret's Rest Home on 25 November 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Patrick. Much loved mother and mother in law of Sally and the late Barry, Philip and Gina, Howard and Julie; and George. Adored grandmother of Daniel, Hannah and Patrick, Stefan and Karla, Fern and Anna; and Ruari and Ruby. Great-grandmother of Indy, Roman, Zara, Leo, Frieda, Heidi, Layla and Louis. A celebration of Hazel's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel of Davis Funeral Home, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Monday 2 December 2019 at 11am



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hazel's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -