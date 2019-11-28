|
TARR, Hazel Dorothy. Passed away at St Margaret's Rest Home on 25 November 2019, aged 88 years. Dearly loved wife of the late Patrick. Much loved mother and mother in law of Sally and the late Barry, Philip and Gina, Howard and Julie; and George. Adored grandmother of Daniel, Hannah and Patrick, Stefan and Karla, Fern and Anna; and Ruari and Ruby. Great-grandmother of Indy, Roman, Zara, Leo, Frieda, Heidi, Layla and Louis. A celebration of Hazel's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel of Davis Funeral Home, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Monday 2 December 2019 at 11am
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 28, 2019