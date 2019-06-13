|
|
|
OWEN, Hazel Debroh. Passed away peacefully at home in Purerua, surrounded by the love of family and friends on Sunday 9th June, aged 53 years. Most precious wife of John for 27 years, sister to Josie and daughter of Linda and Peter Luckins. Loved by her many friends around the world, Hazel was a shining light in so many lives. A celebration of Hazel's life will be held on Friday 21st June at 1 pm at Cornerstone - Whare Karakia o Manako in Kerikeri. In lieu of flowers a donation to the SPCA. Squire Funeral Services Ltd Kaikohe/Kawakawa
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 13, 2019
Read More