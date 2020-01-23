|
ARMSTRONG, Hazel Constance. Passed away peacefully on 19th January 2020, aged 92 years. Loving wife of the late Bill, loved mum of Sandra and Arthur, Raewyn and Tony, Denise (deceased), Janet and Ray, Michael and Carol. Nana to fourteen and great nana to 23. In accordance with Hazel's wishes a private family gathering has been held at Alexandra House Chapel. All communications to 29B Dickson Road, Papamoa 3118. Te Awamutu Funeral Services
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Jan. 23, 2020