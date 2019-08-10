Home

BOWMAN, Hazel Beverley. Passed away unexpectedly at Waikato Hospital on 3rd August, 2019; aged 95 years. Loved wife of the late Trevor, and loved mother, grandmother and great- grandmother of Dennis, Alan, Terry, Gail, Lana, their partners and families. As requested by Hazel, a private cremation has been held. A gathering to celebrate Hazel's long life will be held at the Kerepehi Bowling Club, 202 Kaikahu Road, on Saturday 24th August at 12 noon. All correspondence to: PO Box 57, Thames 3540.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 10, 2019
