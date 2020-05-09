|
CAIN, Hazel Ann. Hazel has earnt her angel wings on Sunday May 3rd, 2020, at Christchurch Hospital, aged 79 years. Dearly loved and treasured Mum of Jacqui, Danni, and Aveline and supporting mother-in- law to Tony, Mike and Daniel. Proud and loving Nana to Ethan and Jacob. Loved Aunty of Debbie and Grant Smith (Auckland).Treasured best friend of Heather and Alan and families, second Mum of Karen and Derek. Special Gran to Jonathan, Caleb and Josiah (Auckland). Loved big sister/Aunty of the McGavock families spread wide and far. Much valued supporter of Christchurch Tenpin Bowling Members, and a Proud Crusader. Special Thanks to Dr Tim Story, Christchurch Hospital Staff of ICU, and Dr K for everything. Messages for the Cain Family may be sent C/- PO Box 39127, Christchurch 8545 "Don't grieve for me for now I'm free I'm off to see past friends you see I've closed my eyes and left it all I could not stay another day To laugh, to love, to work, to play Tasks left undone must stay that way If my parting has left a void Then fill it with remembered joy A friendship shared, a laugh, a kiss Oh yes, these things I too will miss Be not burdened with times of sorrow I wish you the sunshine of tomorrow Perhaps my time seems all to brief Don't lengthen it now with undue grief." At Hazel's request a Private Cremation has taken place.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020