SMITH, Hazel Alice (nee McGinn). Passed away peacefully in her 97th year on the 7th December 2019, surrounded by her family and dear friend Jacqueline Wilkie. Loved wife of Charlie Oliver (deceased) and Jim Smith (deceased). Treasured mum to Marjorie (deceased), Joy (deceased), Richard (deceased), Brian, Roger, Elaine, and their families. Cherished by her many grandchildren, great grandchildren, and great great grandchildren. A private cremation has taken place in accordance with Hazel's wishes. All messages to the Smith family, C/- Hope Family Funerals, 4 Keenan Road, RD3, Tauranga 3173.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 11, 2019