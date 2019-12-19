Home

Celebration of Life
Friday, Dec. 20, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Whakatane Baptist Centre
67 Keepa Road
Coastlands, Whakatane
Hayden Bryan (Haydz) MARSHALL-INMAN

MARSHALL-INMAN, Hayden Bryan (Haydz). It is with profound sadness that Hayden Bryan Marshall-Inman was tragically taken from his family and friends on December 9, 2019. Beloved son of Alan (Bones), Avey and Woody. Much loved brother and brother-in-law of Mark and Andrea, Renee and Lorne (Canada). Favourite Uncle of Bailey, Liam, Braedan, Levi and Cooper; Godfather of Brianna and Julius. A celebration of Hayden's life will be on Friday, 20 December at 11.00am in the Whakatane Baptist Centre, 67 Keepa Road, Coastlands, Whakatane. Wear your favorite sporting team top (if you have one) ? Haydz loved the Chiefs and All Blacks. In lieu of flowers, a trust fund will be set up at a later date. Messages to the Marshall-Inman family C/- PO Box 2070 Whakatane.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 19, 2019
