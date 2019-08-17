Home

Harvey BELL

Harvey BELL Notice
BELL, Harvey. Peacefully on 14 August 2019 at Waikato Hospital. Dearly loved husband and best friend of Betty. Much loved father and father in law of Grant and Rachel, Brenda and Jason, Adrienne and Scott; Much loved "Grandpuk" of Richard and Genevieve; Carter; Liam, Reid, Blake and Claudia. "Forever in our hearts" A Service for Harvey will be held at the St Aidan's Presbyterian Church, Overdale Street, Putaruru on Wednesday 21 August at 1.00 pm followed by a private cremation. "Special thanks to the Te Awa staff for their love, care and support." South Waikato Funeral Services Ltd, FDANZ P O Box 459, Tokoroa 3444
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 17, 2019
