Harry Thomas HITCHMAN

HITCHMAN, Harry Thomas. Passed away peacefully on 21 March 2020, aged 82 years. Dearly loved husband of late wife Jay. Much loved Dad of Andrea and Mark. Loving Grandad of Caleb, Taylor, Kelle and Grace. Loved brother of John and George. Loving brother of the late Betty. Loved uncle to all his nephews and nieces. Much loved brother in law to Nelda and Peter Clark. "Now with His Saviour and Lord whom He loved". Special thanks to the wonderful staff of Totara Hospice. A service to celebrate Harry's life will be held at a later date, when the restrictions are lifted and New Zealand boarders are open. "I have redeemed you and called you by name. You are mine."



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Mar. 24, 2020
