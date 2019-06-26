|
|
|
HEMOPO, Harry Te Rangituamatatoru (Harry). Born June 04, 1937. Passed away peacefully on Monday June 24, 2019 at Taupo Hospital with his whaanau close; aged 82. He will be forever loved and remembered by his children, Carla, Paul, Stephen, David and Phillip, and his many grandchildren and great-grandchildren. Harry's tangihanga will be held at Hikairo ki Te Rena Marae, Hohotaka Road, Taumarunui, on Thursday 27 June at 11am. Kua hinga tetahi Totara o te Waonui a Tane. Moe mai ra e te Rangatira.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 26, 2019
Read More