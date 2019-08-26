|
|
|
SHEPHERD, Harry Miringa (Senior). Passed away suddenly on Saturday 24th August 2019, aged 87 years. Loved husband of Bub for 67 years. Much loved by his six children and many grandchildren and great grandchildren. A service to celebrate and honour Harry's life will be held at the Founders Chapel of Remembrance, 117 Rickit Street, Taupo on Tuesday 27th August at 1.00pm, followed by private cremation. Messages to 31 Rotokawa Street, Taupo. Special thanks to St John Ambulance, NZ Fire Service, Taupo Police, Taupo Hospital and Lake Taupo Hospice. Taupo Funeral Services FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 26, 2019