LILEY, Harry Miles. Passed away unexpectedly but peacefully on June 4th 2019 in Rotorua aged 85 years. Dearly loved husband of Helen (deceased), father and father in law of Mary Ann and Malcolm, Jane and Peter, Matthew and Emma. The best G'dad to Emma, Lauren, Tom, Ellie, Lewis, Finn, and Kate. Adored brother of Bruce (deceased) and Julia. Now off on his last trip. A Funeral Service will be held at Osbornes Funeral Director's Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, on Saturday 8 June at 9:30am. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to the St John's Health Shuttle Service, Rotorua Branch. Thereafter private cremation.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 6, 2019
