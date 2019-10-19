|
|
|
BONNING, Harry John. Passed away on 16 October 2019 in Auckland aged 86. Beloved husband of Anne for 62 years. Born in Bristol, UK, an Englishman at heart, his greatest sacrifice was giving up his Royal Navy career to strive for a better life for his family in NZ. He was a loyal father to Rose, Liz, John and Andrew and their partners Paul, John, Ulrika and Sally. Pop and Grandpa to Sarah, Emma, Simon, Rachel, Nick, Eva, Hugo and Amelia. A service wil be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dils Funeral Service, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Monday 21 October at 3.30pm. In lieu of flowers donations to Harbour Hospice North Shore, PO Box 331129, Takapuna 0740 would be appreciated. Weigh the anchor and set the mainsail one last time Harry.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 19, 2019