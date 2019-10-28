Home

POWERED BY

Resources
More Obituaries for Harry LADD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry James LADD

Add a Memory
Harry James LADD Notice
LADD, Harry James. Born 21 February 2001. Tragically passed away in Auckland Hospital on Tuesday 22nd October 2019 surrounded by family. Adored by Dad Ian, Mum Cathy and twin sister Lilly. Harry was a fighter and fought until the end. A funeral service will be held on Friday 1st November at 1.00 PM at St John the Baptist Church, 47 Church Street, Northcote. In honour of Harry's love of life we would ask for flowers to be yellow in colour.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harry's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.