|
|
|
LADD, Harry James. Born 21 February 2001. Tragically passed away in Auckland Hospital on Tuesday 22nd October 2019 surrounded by family. Adored by Dad Ian, Mum Cathy and twin sister Lilly. Harry was a fighter and fought until the end. A funeral service will be held on Friday 1st November at 1.00 PM at St John the Baptist Church, 47 Church Street, Northcote. In honour of Harry's love of life we would ask for flowers to be yellow in colour.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Oct. 28 to Oct. 29, 2019