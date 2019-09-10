|
BOOTH, Harry Grimshaw. Service No. 4210457, Armourer, RNZAF. On Saturday 7th September 2019. Peacefully at Switzer Rest Home surrounded by his loving family. In his 98th year. Much loved husband of the late Marie. Loved father and father in law of Paul (deceased) and Shelley, Glenda and Bruce, Neil and Sharon, and Roger. Loving Grandpa of his many gran and great grandchildren. A service for Harry will be held in the Chapel of Geards Funeral Home 13 Pukepoto Road, Kaitaia on Thursday 12th September 2019 at 1pm followed by private cremation. Messages to the Booth family C/- 13 Pukepoto Road, Kaitaia 0410
