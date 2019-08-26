Home

GREEN, Harry. Passed away 24 August 2019 at Auckland City Hospital in his 96th year. Beloved husband of Margarete and the late Phoebe. Much loved father and father-in-law of David and Sylvia, and Rochelle. Special grandfather of Ben, Jake and the late Rachel. Great-grandfather of Maddison and Hannah. Loved brother of the late Zelda, Myer, Rupert, Amelia, Israel and Lionel. Loved and missed by his many nieces and nephews. A Service will be held at the Beit Olam Prayer House, Waikumete Cemetery, Great North Road, Glen Eden, Auckland at 2pm Tuesday, 27 August 2019 prior to interment in the Cemetery. No flowers please.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 26, 2019
