Home

POWERED BY

Services
Resthaven Funerals
cnr Picton & Walter MacDonald Sts
Auckland, Auckland
09-533 7493
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry LINN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry Charles LINN

Notice Condolences

Harry Charles LINN Notice
LINN, Harry Charles. It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Harry Charles Linn, passed away Saturday 1st June 2019, after a short illness. Beloved father of Graham, Murray, Warren. Grandfather of Andrea, Craig, Vanessa, Samantha, Brittany, Cassandra. Great Grandfather of Giselle, Phoenix, Hunter. Funeral to be held at Resthaven Funeral Home Corner Walter McDonald and Picton Streets, Howick 11am, on Thursday 6th June. No flowers please.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 5, 2019
Read More
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.