LINN, Harry Charles. It is with sadness that we announce the passing of Harry Charles Linn, passed away Saturday 1st June 2019, after a short illness. Beloved father of Graham, Murray, Warren. Grandfather of Andrea, Craig, Vanessa, Samantha, Brittany, Cassandra. Great Grandfather of Giselle, Phoenix, Hunter. Funeral to be held at Resthaven Funeral Home Corner Walter McDonald and Picton Streets, Howick 11am, on Thursday 6th June. No flowers please.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 5, 2019
