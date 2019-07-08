Home

POWERED BY

Services
Davis Funeral Home
400 Dominion Road
Auckland City , Auckland
09 638 9026
Resources
More Obituaries for Harry BROADHEAD
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harry BROADHEAD

Add a Memory
Harry BROADHEAD Notice
BROADHEAD, Harry. In his 92nd year. Passed away peacefully on the 6th July 2019. Much loved and adored husband of Doreen for 63 years, wonderful dad to Trish and Denise and father-in-law of Ian and John. Loving grandad to the late James, Anna, Kayleigh and Ethan. Dear brother-in-law of Pat, the late Sheila, and Rita. His happy nature and cheeky character will always be with us. A celebration of Harry's life will be held on Wednesday, 10th July at 1:30pm at the Davis Funeral Home, 400 Dominion Road. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Starship Children's Hospital or The Salvation Army.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 8, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.