BROADHEAD, Harry. In his 92nd year. Passed away peacefully on the 6th July 2019. Much loved and adored husband of Doreen for 63 years, wonderful dad to Trish and Denise and father-in-law of Ian and John. Loving grandad to the late James, Anna, Kayleigh and Ethan. Dear brother-in-law of Pat, the late Sheila, and Rita. His happy nature and cheeky character will always be with us. A celebration of Harry's life will be held on Wednesday, 10th July at 1:30pm at the Davis Funeral Home, 400 Dominion Road. In lieu of flowers donations can be made to Starship Children's Hospital or The Salvation Army.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 8, 2019