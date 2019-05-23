Home

BENNETT, Harold Richard. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family on the 21st May 2019. Dearly loved husband of Kathryn for nearly 50 years, father and father in law of Amanda and Aaron and Vicki and Anthony, poppa to Quest, Destiny, Mercury, Brodie and Piper. "You will always be loved and remembered." A funeral service will be held in the Main Chapel of Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive in Henderson on Monday 27th May at 12:30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 23, 2019
