Dil's Funeral Services Ltd
185 Schnapper Rock Rd
Auckland, Auckland
09-415 8720
Funeral service
To be announced at a later date
Harold Raymond KELSEY

Harold Raymond KELSEY Notice
KELSEY, Harold Raymond. Passed away 30th April 2020 at North Shore Hospital, aged 96 years. Loved husband of Betty for 71 years. Loved father of Ruth, Robert and Joy. Father in law of Brian, Rhonda and Kevin. Dearly loved grandfather of Donna, Jodi, Keri, Teresa, Tania, Rebekah, Mike, Phil and Brad; and 13 Great grandchildren. Served in the RNZAF No: 4213900 during WW2 in 30th and 31st Squadrons. Many fond memories. You will be forever in our hearts. Funeral date and time to be published at a later date.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 9, 2020
