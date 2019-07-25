Home

GARDNER, Harold Raymond. Of Mangawhai Heads, passed away aged 64 on July 23rd with his family at his side. Darling husband of Trish. Much loved Dad of Ben and Hannah, Becky and Kyle and Amy and Scott. The best Poppa to Christian, Reef, Hunter, Tyla, Jessie May and Baby Noa Rosie. You were so brave, your struggle is over, rest in Peace. You will always be our MacGyver! A celebration of his life will be held at 1pm Saturday 27th July at 173 Tara Road, Mangawhai.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 25, 2019
