Harold Patrick HAYES

Harold Patrick HAYES Notice
HAYES, Harold Patrick. On Thursday 19th September 2019 after a short illness Harold passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. Dearly loved husband of Linda for 46 years. Loved Dad of Karl, Garrick and Lydene and father-in-law of Bridget. Much loved and cherished pop of Shae, Jarden, Lucas, Taela, Hunter, Riley and Chloe. Loved brother, brother-in-law and uncle to all his family. A Service for Harold will be held at the Anglican Church, Manuaute St, Taumarunui on Tuesday, 24th September at 1:00 PM followed by a private cremation. Communications to Mrs L Hayes, Kirton Road, Taumarunui Taumarunui Funeral Services. FDANZ
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Sept. 23, 2019
