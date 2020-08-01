|
BAKER, Harold Morton (Morton). Passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, 29 July 2020 at North Shore Hospital, aged 93 years. Loving brother to Corrinne Margaret Baker and much loved Uncle of Andrew, Jody, Martin, Debbie, Catherine, Kane, Anna and Mark. Cherished Grand-Uncle of Cameron, Lauren, Adam and Kyle. Morton was a kind soul who always put others first, he loved the outdoors, was a generous friend and was loved by us all. Our family would like to extend their thanks to his amazing neighbours, the wonderful staff at Forrest Hill Rest home and the caring staff at North Shore Hospital. A service to celebrate Morton's life will be held at 11am on Thursday, 6 August at Rowley Funerals, 16 Anne Street, Devonport, Auckland.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2020