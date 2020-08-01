Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Thursday, Aug. 6, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Rowley Funerals
16 Anne Street
Devonport
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold BAKER
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Morton (Morton) BAKER

Add a Memory
Harold Morton (Morton) BAKER Notice
BAKER, Harold Morton (Morton). Passed away peacefully on Wednesday morning, 29 July 2020 at North Shore Hospital, aged 93 years. Loving brother to Corrinne Margaret Baker and much loved Uncle of Andrew, Jody, Martin, Debbie, Catherine, Kane, Anna and Mark. Cherished Grand-Uncle of Cameron, Lauren, Adam and Kyle. Morton was a kind soul who always put others first, he loved the outdoors, was a generous friend and was loved by us all. Our family would like to extend their thanks to his amazing neighbours, the wonderful staff at Forrest Hill Rest home and the caring staff at North Shore Hospital. A service to celebrate Morton's life will be held at 11am on Thursday, 6 August at Rowley Funerals, 16 Anne Street, Devonport, Auckland.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 1, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -