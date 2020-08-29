Home

More Obituaries for Harold WERETA
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Milson WERETA


1964 - 2020
Harold Milson WERETA Notice
WERETA, Harold Milson. 4 November 1964 - 27 August 2020. Harold passed away peacefully at home, surrounded by love. Much loved by daughter Tiana, partner Nickola and step daughter Holly. Greatly loved and respected by whānau, friends, colleagues and the wider community. Service to be held in Whangarei at Haven Falls Funeral home on Saturday 29 August 2020. There will be a service at 11am and a viewing at 12pm. Zoom will be available to whānau who are unable to travel. Harold will be laid to rest on Sunday surrounded by his immediate whānau in the Hokianga. We thank you for your aroha and support during this time.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 29, 2020
