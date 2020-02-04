|
RIKA, Harold McLean (Sonny). After a short but courageous battle Sonny passed away at home on 2nd February 2020 with Loma and all his children and mokopuna at his bedside, aged 80 years. Most dearly beloved Dad of Jeramie and Heather, Jason and Zazeen, Jasmine and Wade, and Julian. Beloved Pops of Floyd, Pandora, Christian, Tanzin, Helena and India, and Sonny Jnr, and great granddaughter Claire, Ajah Rozen, and Rain. Also loved Dad of Rose Marsh and Pops of Alzaria, Alias and Sidney Kiss. Sonny is lying at 221A Rutherford Street, Te Awamutu and his funeral will be held at the Te Awamutu RSA, 381 Alexandra Street, Te Awamutu (TODAY) Tuesday, 4th February 2020 at 1pm followed by private cremation. Te Awamutu Funeral Servics
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Feb. 4, 2020