DONOVAN, Harold James. Passed away at home surrounded by the loving care of his family after a long battle with cancer. Much loved husband of Eva, ol' man of Isobel and JD, Fred and Ama, and Tania and Mush, grandad of Nico, Armani, Ali, Tane and Kenny. A service for Harold will be held at the Kaiaua Bowling Club, on Friday 6th December at 11.00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Franklin Hospice Charitable Trust, PO Box 118, Pukekohe would be much appreciated and may be left at the service.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2019