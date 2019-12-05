Home

POWERED BY

Services
Service
Friday, Dec. 6, 2019
11:00 a.m.
Kaiaua Bowling Club,
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold DONOVAN
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold James DONOVAN

Add a Memory
Harold James DONOVAN Notice
DONOVAN, Harold James. Passed away at home surrounded by the loving care of his family after a long battle with cancer. Much loved husband of Eva, ol' man of Isobel and JD, Fred and Ama, and Tania and Mush, grandad of Nico, Armani, Ali, Tane and Kenny. A service for Harold will be held at the Kaiaua Bowling Club, on Friday 6th December at 11.00 am. In lieu of flowers, donations to the Franklin Hospice Charitable Trust, PO Box 118, Pukekohe would be much appreciated and may be left at the service.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 5, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -