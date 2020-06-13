Home

Scott Funeral Services Kerikeri
144a Kerikeri Road
Kerikeri, Northland
09 407 6367
Memorial service
Thursday, Jun. 18, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Chapel of Scotts Funeral Services
144a Kerikeri Road
Kerikeri
Harold Ivan JUMISCO


1933 - 2020
Harold Ivan JUMISCO
JUMISCO, Harold Ivan. On 29 April 2020, at his home in Kerikeri. Aged 86 years. Dearly beloved husband of the late Doris. Born in Highland Park, Michigan, USA on 3 December 1933. Harold served in the US Army 1954 to 1956 and the USAR through to 1962. Harold leaves his brother Paul and sister Norma K. Crawford. Uncle to Lynn Shirey and Hank III. Step-father of Jeffrey and Soon-Ae Spector and Debra Hall. Harold was cremated on 30 April 2020. A Memorial Service will be held at the Chapel of Scotts Funeral Services, 144a Kerikeri Road, Kerikeri at 11:00am on Thursday 18 June 2020 prior to his Ashes being interred in the Kerikeri Public Cemetery, Wiroa Road, Kerikeri. In lieu of flowers a donation in memory of Harold to the Kerikeri St. John's Ambulance, PO Box 154, Kerikeri would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 13, 2020
