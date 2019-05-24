|
WESTERSON, Harold Henry (Harry). Passed away peacefully with family by him, on Wednesday 22nd May 2019, aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Margery for 70 years. Much loved father of Sandra, Bonny and Virginia. Loved grandfather of John, Rachel, Maxine and Selena and great grandfather to 11 great grandchildren. Father in law of Veronica, Tony, Tim and Stuart. Messages c/- 19 Mayroyd Terrace, Nelson. A small private family farewell will be held at Simplicity Funerals, 69 Haven Road, Nelson on Saturday 25th May 2019 at 1.00pm. Enquiries to (03) 546 7455.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on May 24, 2019
