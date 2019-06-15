Home

GOLDWATER, Harold . Harold Goldwater passed away in Auckland on 13 June 2019, aged 94. Dearly loved husband of Estelle. Devoted father and father-in-law of Leon and Sue Goldwater, and Peta and Pinchas Birnbaum. Loved brother of Rose Benjamin. Proud grandfather of David, Rachel, Louise, Adam and Eddy. Adoring great-grandfather to Raph, Mia, Noah, Jake and Timnah. Many thanks to the care and comfort given by the staff at Marion Ross House, St Andrews. The funeral has taken place.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 15, 2019
