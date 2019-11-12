Home

Harold George (Harold) KNILL


1927 - 2019
Harold George (Harold) KNILL Notice
KNILL, Harold George (Harold). Born June 06, 1927. Passed away on November 09, 2019. Harold (92) passed away peacefully, surrounded by his family. Devoted husband of Joan, loving father of Mark and Roy and proud father-in-law of Ben and Alister. Harold lived his life in a spirit of kindness and generosity towards everyone he met. Special thanks to staff at Tauranga Hospital (Ward 2A) and Papamoa Beach Village for their supreme service and kindness. As per his wishes, a small 'Cup of Tea' gathering of his close family and friends will be held to give thanks for and celebrate his life.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 12, 2019
