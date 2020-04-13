|
FALCONRIDGE, Harold (Harry). Born 2nd November 1940. Passed away peacefully at North Shore Hospital on 10th April 2020 in his 80th year. Much loved husband of Jan, loving father of Michael, Karen and Jason, father in law of Linda and loving grandfather of Taylor, Thor, Jayde and Slade. You will be dearly missed by us all. Due to current circumstances a private cremation is to be held. The family will arrange a memorial service at a later date.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Apr. 13, 2020