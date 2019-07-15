Home

Osbornes Funeral Directors
197 Old Taupo Rd
Rotorua , Bay of Plenty
(07) 348 3600
Harold DRUMMOND

Harold DRUMMOND Notice
DRUMMOND, Harold. 12th December 1940 - 12th July 2019. Passed away peacefully surrounded by his family. A service to celebrate Harold's life will be held at Osbornes Funeral Directors Chapel, 197 Old Taupo Road, Rotorua, on Tuesday 16 July at 10:30am followed by the burial at The Woodlands Cemetery, Te Ranginui Urupa, Opotiki. In lieu of flowers donations to the Rotorua Hospice would be appreciated. All correspondence c/o P.O. Box 926 Rotorua.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 15, 2019
