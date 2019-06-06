Home

James R Hill Funeral Directors
717 Grey Street Hamilton
Hamilton, Waikato
(07) 855 5541
Harold David BAKER

Harold David BAKER Notice
BAKER, Harold David. Passed away on 29 May 2019, aged 84, at Radius Glaisdale Rest Home. Dearly loved husband of Dierdre for 42 years (and the late Gay). Loved father and father-in- law of Leanne and Jim (Hamilton), Greg and Gillian (Hamilton), Kerry and Jason (Kaimai Ranges), and Stacey (Brisbane). Grandad to Joel and Nicole, Jacob, Gracie, Max, Leo, Joshua, Rylie and Alex. Great granddad to Bodhi. Will be missed by his lovely pooch Pixie. A service for Harold will be held at Suburbs Community Sports Club, Flagstaff Park, Commodore Avenue, Flagstaff, Hamilton at 1pm on 11 June 2019 followed by private cremation. In lieu of flowers donations to St John's Ambulance. All communications to the Baker Family, C/- James R Hill Funeral Directors, 717 Grey Street, Hamilton 3216. FDANZ



Published in The New Zealand Herald from June 6 to June 7, 2019
