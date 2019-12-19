|
|
|
FREDERICKS, Harold Charles. Born November 3, 1924. Passed away peacefully at home in Papatoetoe on December 12, 2019. Dearly loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather of Venetia and Patrick, Russall and Mary, Valmarie and Raymond, Fabian and Jacky, Kelly and Harold, Lucretia and Tim, Caitlyn, Janese, Noah, Mathys and Ty. Funeral Service will be held at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 9 Russell Road, Manurewa on Sunday 22 December 2019, at 10am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 19, 2019