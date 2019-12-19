Home

POWERED BY

Services
Funeral service
Sunday, Dec. 22, 2019
10:00 a.m.
Seventh-day Adventist Church
9 Russell Road
Manurewa
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Harold FREDERICKS
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Harold Charles FREDERICKS


1924 - 2019
Add a Memory
Harold Charles FREDERICKS Notice
FREDERICKS, Harold Charles. Born November 3, 1924. Passed away peacefully at home in Papatoetoe on December 12, 2019. Dearly loved father, grandfather and great-grandfather of Venetia and Patrick, Russall and Mary, Valmarie and Raymond, Fabian and Jacky, Kelly and Harold, Lucretia and Tim, Caitlyn, Janese, Noah, Mathys and Ty. Funeral Service will be held at the Seventh-day Adventist Church, 9 Russell Road, Manurewa on Sunday 22 December 2019, at 10am.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 19, 2019
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Harold's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -