Harold (Handsome Harry) BRITTAIN


1937 - 2020
BRITTAIN, Harold (Handsome Harry). Born March 19th, 1937. Passed away on October 12th, 2020. Our dearest Harry, passed away peacefully, surrounded by family. Amazing dad to Megan and Phillip, Anna and Rod. Adored Poppa B to Brittany, Oliver, Elliott, Emily, Benjamin and Grayson. Dad, you were the glue to our family and we will always remember that cheeky smile and sparkle in your eyes. Mum is waiting to for you. Go to the angels. A celebration of Harry's life, Tuesday 20th October 2pm at Purewa Cemetery, 100 St Johns Road, Meadowbank.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 14, 2020
