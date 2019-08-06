Home

FLAVELL, Harold Brian. Peacefully on Sunday the 4th of August 2019, aged 65 years. Much loved son of the late Rita and Trevor, and brother of Colleen (deceased) and Gary, Trevor and Ruby, Robyn, Karen and Paul, Garry (deceased), Lynne and Terry. Fun-loving uncle to his many nieces and nephews. A celebration of Harold's life will be held in Fountains Memorial Chapel, 35 Wood Street Papakura, tomorrow, Wednesday the 7th of August at 2.00pm. In lieu of flowers, donations to Totara Hospice would be appreciated and may be left at the service.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Aug. 6, 2019
