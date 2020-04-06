Home

Harold Bernard (Harold) CONIGNHAM


1927 - 2020
CONINGHAM, Harold Bernard (Harold). Born October 09, 1927. Passed away on April 04, 2020. He will be sadly missed by his children, Roka, Willie, Patsy, Norman, Susan, Ruhi, Richard and Niki, along with their partners, and his 15 grandchildren, Jared, Rachele, Caitlin, Angus, Justin, Jamie, Piper, Lincoln, Kingston, Mia, Laith, Faris, Zayd, Otis and Hugo. He now gets to be with his dear wife, Moa who has been waiting 23 years for him, they have a lot to catch up on. A service will be held to celebrate Dad's life at Fountains Funerals in Papakura once the lock down has been completed, there will be plenty of Lion Red for all.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Apr. 6 to Apr. 7, 2020
