Waterson's Funeral Services
6 Tamihana St
Matamata , Waikato
07-888 8632
Service
Sunday, Nov. 1, 2020
11:00 a.m.
Tirau War Memorial Hall,
Main Road,
Tirau
BROWN, Hari (Harry). Sadly passed away peacefully on 29 October 2020. Beloved husband of Rowie. Loving children Jason, Ondrea and Papa to his beautiful Moko's, Carter, Brooklyn and Khloe, uncle to many. Hari will be laying in state at his home. A Service for Hari will be held in the Tirau War Memorial Hall, Main Road, Tirau on Sunday 1 November 2020 at 11am. Followed by the burial at The Tirau Cemetery. In lieu of flowers donations to Cancer Society of New Zealand would be greatly appreciated and may be left at the service. All communications to the Brown family c/- 6 Tamihana Street, Matamata 3400.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 31, 2020
