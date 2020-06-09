|
|
|
PENI, Hardie. Devoted partner of Lorraine and loving Koro of Raiha passed away peacefully 7 June 2020 at Waikato Hospital. Beloved son of the late George Peni Snr of Ngati Hako, Te Orewai and Ngati Hine and the late Judy Tuti Peni nee Anderson of Ngati Paretapoto and Ngati Rereahu. A loving brother and a guiding influence to his many nieces and nephews. Hardie will arrive at Te Ahoroa Marae, Te Kuiti Thursday 11 June at 11.00am. A service will be held at St Luke's Anglican Church, 85 Esplanade, Te Kuiti on Friday 12 June at 11.00am for Hardie and his Tuakana George Edward Peni who passed away 11 April 2020. A private interment at the Whanau Urupa will take place following the service. All enquiries to Lorraine's brother Bill Anderson on 021-960-664, email: [email protected] We ask that you adapt to Covid 19 requirements at that time.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on June 9, 2020