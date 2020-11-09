|
PATEL, Hansa. Born July 17, 1958. Passed away peacefully surrounded by her loving family on Saturday 7 November 2020. Much loved wife of Jayanti, mother of Vimal, Amesha and Sietal, loved Ma to Isha and Shaan and mother in law to Anita. Daughter in law to Ratanben and the late Manibhai. Sister in law to Bhanu, Meena, Joshna, Daxa and Mrudula. Beloved daughter to Lalita and the late Babu Soma. Sister to Janti, Ramesh, Suresh, Usha, Vijay and the late Devi. A service to celebrate Hansa's life will be held at Ann's Funeral Home, 11c Bolderwood Place, Wiri, Manukau, on Tuesday 10 November at 1.00pm. In Lieu of flowers, a donation to Franklin Hospice would be appreciated. Now at peace, forever in our hearts and never forgotten.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 9, 2020