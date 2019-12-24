|
ROECOERT, Hans Robert. On Saturday, 21st December 2019, suddenly, at his home. Aged 66 years. Dearly loved husband of Chris. Loved father and father in law of Joyce and Matt, Frans and Laura, stepfather of Donna and Lyndon, and Craig. Loved Opa of Deegan, Lucy, Maiya and Jemma. Loved son of Ton and the late Johann, and stepfather of Pieter Koning. Loved former husband of the late Petra. A service to celebrate Hans' life will be held at The Chapel of Faithfull Funeral Services, 35 Red Beach Rd, Red Beach, Hibiscus Coast on Saturday, the 28th of December 2019 at 11:00 AM followed by a private cremation. In lieu of flowers, a donation to the Hospice Harbour Hibiscus would be appreciated and may be left at the sevice. Please wear bright, casual or supporter's gear. All communications to "The Roecoert Family" P O Box 305, Whangaparaoa, Auckland 0943
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 24, 2019