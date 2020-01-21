|
|
|
WESCHE, Hans Michael. Passed away 19 January 2020 after a short but strong fight with cancer, and fought to the end like a champ. Much loved husband to Renee, amazing father to Tayla, Maddison, and Ash. Much loved son, brother, uncle and friend. Will be sadly missed. A service for Hans will be celebrated at the Main Chapel, Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson, on Thursday 23 January at 12.30pm followed by private cremation.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020