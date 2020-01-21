Home

POWERED BY

Services
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
09-836 0029
Service
Thursday, Jan. 23, 2020
12:30 p.m.
Morrison Funeral Directors
220 Universal Dve
Auckland, Auckland
View Map
Resources
More Obituaries for Hans WESCHE
Looking for an obituary for a different person with this name?

Hans Michael WESCHE

Add a Memory
Hans Michael WESCHE Notice
WESCHE, Hans Michael. Passed away 19 January 2020 after a short but strong fight with cancer, and fought to the end like a champ. Much loved husband to Renee, amazing father to Tayla, Maddison, and Ash. Much loved son, brother, uncle and friend. Will be sadly missed. A service for Hans will be celebrated at the Main Chapel, Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive Henderson, on Thursday 23 January at 12.30pm followed by private cremation.



logo
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Jan. 21 to Jan. 22, 2020
Read More
Print Obituary
Remember
Share memories or express condolences below.
View All
 Add Photos
 Add Videos
Give others a chance to express condolences. Not right now.
Inform family & friends of Hans's passing.
 Back to today's Notices
Funeral and condolence advice from Legacy.com experts
Funeral Etiquette
Expert advice: what to do and say when someone dies.
- ADVERTISEMENT -