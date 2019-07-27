|
HEILBRON, Hans (aka Henk van Dieren). Passed away peacefully 26th July 2019 aged 90 years. Dearly loved husband of Franciska (Frances). Loved father and father in law of Alec, Mike and Heather, David and Sonja, Harriet and Howard. Loved grandfather of Lee, Taryn, Natalya, Lucy and Daniel. A Service will be held at the Beit Olam Prayer House, Waikumete Cemetery, 4128 Great North Road, Glen Eden, Auckland at 2pm, Sunday 28th July 2019 prior to interment in the Cemetery. No Flowers please.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on July 27, 2019