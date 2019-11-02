Home

Hans Georg KUNATH

Hans Georg KUNATH Notice
KUNATH, Hans Georg. Passed away peacefully on 31 October 2019. Much loved "Gorgey" of Peggy. Loved Dad of Michele and Mark and Grandfather of Daniel, Ben, Marigold and Grace. We'll miss the presence in the other room, the crosswords, and the finger wagging..."the thing is". Forever in our hearts. A celebration of Hans' life will be held at The North Harbour Chapel of Dil's Funeral Service, 185 Schnapper Rock Road, Albany on Tuesday 5 November at 3.30pm.



Published in The New Zealand Herald on Nov. 2, 2019
