|
|
|
TRIFUNOVICH, Hannah Mary (Mary). Peacefully on 30 November 2019, at home surrounded by loving family, aged 90 years. Loved wife of Milan for 66 years. Loved mother and mother-in-law of Sheila (Deceased), Steve and Andrea; Mary and Philip; Jean, and Johnny. Favourite Grandma of David, Glen, Nick and Hattie, James, Daniel and Yasmin, Chelsea and Scott, Tony and Shannon, Issy, Georgina, Mikey. Great-Grandma to Emilia. A service to celebrate Mary's life will be held at the Central Park Chapel of Davis Funerals, 150 Central Park Drive, Henderson on Monday 9 December at 1.30pm. In honour of Mary, please wear colour. In lieu of flowers donations to West Auckland Hospice would be appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Dec. 2, 2019