|
|
|
STEPHEN, Hannah Bella (Bunty). Passed away peacefully on 14th September, 2019, aged 97 years. Beloved wife of Guilderroy (deceased), dearly loved mother and mother-in-law to Isobel and Bob (deceased), Roy (deceased), and Robyn, Christine and Malcolm, Ken (deceased), and Sandy, much loved nana to Kevin, Susan, Diahanna, Matthew and Robert and loved by her many great and great-great grandchildren. A service for Bunty will be held in the Main Chapel of the Morrison Funeral Home, 220 Universal Drive, Henderson on Thursday, 19th September, 2019 at 3:00 p.m. All communications to the Stephen family C/- the above Funeral Home.
Published in The New Zealand Herald from Sept. 17 to Sept. 18, 2019