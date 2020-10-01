|
van TWUIVER, Hank. Passed away peacefully at home on September 30th 2020, aged 78 years. Much loved husband of Christine. Loved father and father in law of Vernon and Stephanie, Bonita and Jesse Mowat, Andrew Smith, Paula and Mark Zaremba, Julia Smith and Matt Hills. Loved Opa and Grandpa of Quinn; Alec and Georgia; Jack; Annalise and Nathan. Dearly loved and will be missed by all of his family and friends. The service to celebrate Hank's life will be held at the Rotorua Crematorium Chapel on Friday October 2nd at 11am. In lieu of flowers, donations to Rotorua Community Hospice would be greatly appreciated.
Published in The New Zealand Herald on Oct. 1, 2020